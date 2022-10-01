Horizon Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $54,144.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001862 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.01637055 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00035282 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

HZN is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

