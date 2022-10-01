Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 957.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 430,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.