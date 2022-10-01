Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.18.
About Howden Joinery Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.