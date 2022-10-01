Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

