Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 5,381,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Trading Up 6.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
