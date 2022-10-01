Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBJHF stock remained flat at $2.27 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Ibstock has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBJHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 228 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.