Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IBJHF stock remained flat at $2.27 during trading on Friday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 228 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

