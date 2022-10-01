ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.78

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $20.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 5,296,486 shares traded.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,777,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 433,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 875,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 14,536,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 991,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

