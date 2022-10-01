ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.78

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $20.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 5,296,486 shares traded.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 11.34%.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
