Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

