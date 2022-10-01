ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.85

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.84 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,714,663 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £10.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
