Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 609,102 shares.The stock last traded at $43.44 and had previously closed at $44.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.