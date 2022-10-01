Impossible Finance Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $566,315.00 and approximately $382.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

