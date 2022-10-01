Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Down 22.7% in September

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,805. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $14,051,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

