Insider Buying: Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Purchases $12,540.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $687.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 545.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 68.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.