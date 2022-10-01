Insider Buying: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Purchases 49,965 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra acquired 49,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,424.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,810,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra acquired 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra purchased 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

