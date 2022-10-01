Insider Buying: Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Buys A$98,910.00 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Collishaw purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.42 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of A$98,910.00 ($69,167.83).

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is currently -45.85%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

