Insider Buying: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at $87,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa bought 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $9,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $5,100.00.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Ignacio Novoa bought 40,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.56. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
