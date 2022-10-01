Insider Buying: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at $87,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa bought 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $9,200.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $5,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Ignacio Novoa bought 40,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.56. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 3,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 996,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

