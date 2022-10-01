Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $364,252.05 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.4 %

AMBA opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

