Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $47,610.50 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $47,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $47,032.44.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28.

On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $14,169.51.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

