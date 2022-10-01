Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 31,666 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prothena Trading Up 2.0 %

Prothena stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.63. 1,770,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,878. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

