Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,124. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

