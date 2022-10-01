Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,124. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.