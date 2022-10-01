Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIGGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,124. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Featured Articles

