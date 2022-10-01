Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Intapp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,867. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on INTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,883 shares of company stock worth $245,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.