Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,883 shares of company stock worth $245,860 in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

