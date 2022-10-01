Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $7,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $387.32 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.21.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

