Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 135,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 7,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.44. 2,094,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

