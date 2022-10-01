Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Holdings Raised by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,371,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

