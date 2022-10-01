Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,371,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

