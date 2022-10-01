Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 256 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period.

