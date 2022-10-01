Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $268.84

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $268.84 and last traded at $269.91, with a volume of 4531292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.94.
Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average is $310.32.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Trust
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.