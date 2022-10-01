Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $268.84

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $268.84 and last traded at $269.91, with a volume of 4531292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.94.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average is $310.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

