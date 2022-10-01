Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 28.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,976,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.26. 78,482,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

