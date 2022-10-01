IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
IperionX Trading Up 4.1 %
IPX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 5,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27. IperionX has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.44.
IperionX Company Profile
