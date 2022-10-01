IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IperionX Trading Up 4.1 %

IPX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 5,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27. IperionX has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Get IperionX alerts:

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.