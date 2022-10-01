IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Decreased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. 328,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,787. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

