iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) COO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 616,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,598. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

