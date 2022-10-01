iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lessened by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 813,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,508,000 after purchasing an additional 800,138 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

