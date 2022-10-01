iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,430,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,070,367. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $42.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

