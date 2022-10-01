iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.58 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

