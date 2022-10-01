iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 230,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $364,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

