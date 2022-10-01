iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.36

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.36 and last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 226504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

