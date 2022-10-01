iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

ENZL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 18,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $65.01.

