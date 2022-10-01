iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Decreased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

QUAL traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,670 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

