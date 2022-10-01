iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Boosted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWB opened at $197.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

