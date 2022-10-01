iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

