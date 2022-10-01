iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. 3,135,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,795. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

