iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.09

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 7021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

