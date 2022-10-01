iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.19. 5,549,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

