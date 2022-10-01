Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.32% of Jacobs Solutions worth $52,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.49. 700,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

