Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ JGGC remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $9,940,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $7,455,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $6,113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $5,133,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

