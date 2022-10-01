Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNLA opened at $48.49 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

