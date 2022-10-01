Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY remained flat at $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 17.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

