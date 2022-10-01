Jason W. Reese Purchases 5,562 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,124.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,941,181 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Elm Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

