JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JCRRF remained flat at $19.24 during trading hours on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

